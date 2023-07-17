Q1 2024 Vakrangee Limited Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 17, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Dinesh Nandwana - Vakrangee Limited - MD, Group CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Good day, dear ladies and gentlemen. It is pleasure to greet you all once again on behalf of our Board of Directors and Senior Management. We begin by thanking all of you for having spare time in joining us here today to discuss our first quarter earnings for the financial year 2024. Our current listed entity Vakrangee Limited now consists of existing business of Vakrangee Kendra physical outlet as well as the digital platform of BharatEasy Mobile Super App. Vakrangee Kendra business is now a pure retail centric consumer facing and asset-light franchisee-led business model.



Today, we have emerged as a go-to-market platform for the rural India for our various business verticals, including the new edge fintech and digital