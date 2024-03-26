NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH, Financial), a company specializing in private mortgage insurance through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (NMIC), has experienced an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer, Norman Fitzgerald, sold 12,000 shares of the company on March 15, 2024. The transaction was reported in an SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 12,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider selling at NMI Holdings Inc, with a total of 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of NMI Holdings Inc were trading at $30, giving the company a market cap of $2.435 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 7.84, which is below both the industry median of 12.25 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value), indicates that NMI Holdings Inc is Fairly Valued. With a share price of $30 and a GF Value of $28.85, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.04. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. For investors monitoring insider activity, the recent sell by the company's EVP, Chief Sales Officer may be of interest as it reflects the latest in a series of insider transactions at NMI Holdings Inc.

