Matthew Dolan, Executive Vice President of Strategy & Corporate Development at DexCom Inc (DXCM, Financial), executed a sale of 4,203 shares in the company on March 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was conducted at an average price of $130.21 per share, resulting in a total value of $547,366.63.

DexCom Inc (DXCM, Financial) specializes in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetes management. These systems are designed to help patients control their blood glucose levels with real-time data and alerts, contributing to improved health outcomes.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 10,969 shares of DexCom Inc (DXCM, Financial) and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider sales at the company, with a total of 52 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of DexCom Inc (DXCM, Financial) were trading at $130.21, giving the company a market capitalization of $51.72 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stood at 102.42, above the industry median of 27.66 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price of $130.21 compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $156.53 indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.83, suggesting that DexCom Inc (DXCM, Financial) is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

