Eventbrite Inc (EB) CFO Charles Baker Sells 20,000 Shares

Charles Baker, the Chief Financial Officer of Eventbrite Inc (EB, Financial), has sold 20,000 shares of the company on March 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $5.52 per share, resulting in a total value of $110,400.

Eventbrite Inc is a global ticketing and event technology platform that provides creators of events with tools and resources to seamlessly plan, promote, and produce live experiences. The company's platform integrates with various services to enable event organizers to sell tickets, manage registration, and track event performance.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 40,000 shares of Eventbrite Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys and four insider sells for the company.

On the day of the sale, shares of Eventbrite Inc were trading at $5.52, giving the company a market capitalization of $584.726 million.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.43, with a GuruFocus Value of $12.77 for Eventbrite Inc. This valuation suggests that the stock is currently categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice, according to GuruFocus metrics.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

