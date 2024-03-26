Director Emily Conley Sells 13,333 Shares of Nuvalent Inc (NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc (NUVL, Financial), a company specializing in the development of precisely targeted therapies for patients with cancer, has reported an insider sale according to the latest SEC filings. Director Emily Conley has sold 13,333 shares of the company on March 15, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this SEC Filing link. Over the past year, Emily Conley has engaged in the sale of 13,333 shares in total and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction continues the trend of insider selling activity at Nuvalent Inc. The insider transaction history for Nuvalent Inc (NUVL) indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 34 recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period. On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Nuvalent Inc (NUVL) were trading at $80.92. The company's market capitalization stood at $5.002 billion. The insider's sale may be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and sentiment. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the market and the company's financial health when evaluating the significance of insider transactions.

