Apr 05, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Novozymes conference call on the future setup of the Novozymes BioAg business. I will now hand it over to the 2 presenters from Novozymes. Please go ahead.



Tina SejersgÃ¥rd FanÃ¸,Novozymes A/S-EVP of Agriculture&Bioenergy



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining the call. Today, we will present the future setup of our BioAg business. My name is Tina SejersgÃ¥rd FanÃ¸, and I'm the Executive Vice President for the Agriculture and Bioenergy business. I'm joined here today by our CFO, Prisca Havranek-Kosicek, and Investor Relations. The presentation should take around 10 to 15 minutes. And after that, we'll answer your questions.



We are very happy to announce the outcome of the negotiations we have had with Bayer and other parties over the last quarters. But before getting into the details of that, I would like to remind you of the importance of our BioAg business and the reason for forming The BioAg Alliance with Monsanto 5 years ago.



During