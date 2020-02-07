Q3 2020 UPL Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the UPL Limited Q3 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call hosted by IDFC Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Nitin Agarwal from IDFC Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Nitin Agarwal - IDFC Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst



Thank you then. Good afternoon, everyone. A very warm welcome to UPL Limited's Q3 FY '20 Earnings Call hosted by IDFC Securities. On the call, we have the entire senior management of UPL Limited on the call today.



I hand over the call to Mr. Anand Vora, our Global CFO, to take the call forward from hereon. Please go ahead, sir.



Anand Kantilal Vora - UPL Corporation Limited - Global CFO of UPL Limited



Thank you, Nitin. Good afternoon, everyone. We have with us here today Mr. Diego Casanello. He is our Global COO; we have Mr. Rajendra Darak, Group CFO; we have Ashish Narkar, our General Manager, Investor Relationship; and