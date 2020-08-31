UPL Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 31, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Rajnikant Devidas Shroff - UPL Limited - Executive Chairman & MD



Good afternoon, UPL shareholders, my colleagues in the company and friends. I'm very happy to welcome you all today to this Annual General Meeting of UPL. I have a small problem of bad throat. So I will request our Director, Finance, Mr. Arun Ashar to read my speech. Thank you.



Arun Chandrasen Ashar - UPL Limited - Director of Finance & Whole-time Director



Good afternoon, my dear shareholders, fellow directors, ladies and gentlemen, and good morning to some of the directors and the participants joining from the west. I hope all of you and your families are keeping good health and doing well.



I welcome you all to this 36 Annual General Meeting of UPL Limited, which has been convened using audiovisual means as per the circular issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, it was unfortunately not possible to convene a physical meeting. However, we will certainly endeavor to make this meeting