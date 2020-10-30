Q2 2021 UPL Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 30, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT

Good morning, and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thanks for joining us today for the results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2020. On this call, we will be referring to our presentation that has been shared with you and is also available on our website, and we take it as having read the safe harbor statement.



From our management team, we have with us Global CEO, Jai Shroff; Group CFO, Rajendra Darak; COO, Diego Casanello; and Global CFO, Anand Vora; and other members of the global leadership team. We're also pleased to have with us today, Mr. Dyer who is the current President with agri retail and sits on the Board of UPL Corporation as an Independent Director. He chairs the audit committee for UPL Corp.

