Q3 2021 UPL Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 29, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT

Radhika Arora - UPL Limited - Head of IR



Thank you, Vikram. Good morning and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thanks for joining us today for the results for the quarter and 9 months ended 31st December, 2020. On this call, we will be referring to a presentation that has been shared with you and is also available on our website. And we take it as having read the safe harbor statement.



From our management, we have with us our global CEO, Mr. Jai Shroff; Group CFO, Rajendra Darak; COO, Diego Casanello; Group CFO, Anand Vora; and other members of the global leadership team. We will start the presentation with an overview from Jai, followed by a business update from Diego and thereafter a financial updates for Anand.



With that, let me now hand over to Jai.



Jaidev Rajnikant Shroff - UPL Limited - Global CEO & Non-Executive Director



Thank you, Radhika. Hello, everyone. This is Jai Shroff, and I thank you for joining us today for the third quarter earnings conference. I hope all of you are doing well and -- among these unprecedented times the