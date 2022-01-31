Q3 2022 UPL Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jan 31, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Presentation

Jan 31, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Anand Kantilal Vora

UPL Limited - Global CFO

* Carlos Pellicer

UPL Limited - Global COO

* Jaidev Rajnikant Shroff

UPL Limited - Global CEO & Non-Executive Director

* Radhika Arora

UPL Limited - Head of IR

* Raj Kumar Tiwari

UPL Limited - Global Chief Supply Chain Officer



=====================

Radhika Arora - UPL Limited - Head of IR



Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for the results for the quarter and 9 months ended 31st December 2021. On this call, we will be referring to a presentation that has been shared with you and is also available on our website, and we take as having read the safe harbor statement.



From the management team, we have with us today global CEO, Jai Shroff; group CFO, Rajendra Darak; global COO, Carlos Pellicer, global CFO, Anand Vora; global Chief Supply Chain Officer; Raj Tiwari, and Chief Commercial Officer, Farokh Hilloo. As