Q2 2023 UPL Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT

Radhika Arora - UPL Limited - Head of IR



Thank you. Good day, everyone. Thanks for joining us today for the results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2022. On this call, we will be referring to a presentation that is available on our website, and we take us having read the safe harbor statement.



From the management team, we have with us today, Group CEO, Jai Shroff; Group CFO, Rajendra Darak; CEO of Global Crop Protection business, Michael Frank; Global CFO, Anand Vora; Chief Supply Chain Officer, Raj Tiwari; and our Global Chief Commercial Officer, Farokh Hilloo. We will start with an overview from Jai and Mike, followed by a financial update from Anand. With that, let me now hand it over to Jai. Over to you, Jai.



Jaidev Rajnikant Shroff -