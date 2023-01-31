Jan 31, 2023 / 10:15AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the UPL Limited Q3 FY 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to Ms. Radhika Arora. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.
Radhika Arora - UPL Limited - Head of IR
Thanks, Vikram. Good morning and good evening to everyone. Thanks for joining us today for the results for the quarter and 9 months ended 31st December 2022. On this call, we will be referring to a presentation that is available on our website, and we take as having read the safe harbor statement. .
From the management team, we have with us today, Group CEO, Jai Shroff; CEO of Global Crop Protection business, Mike Frank; Group CFO, Rajendra Darak; Global CFO, Anand Vora; Supply Chain Officer, Raj Tiwari; CEO of Advanta business, Bhupen Dubey; and the Head of India Region, Ashish Dobhal. We will start with an overview from Jai and Mike and a financial update from Anand.
With that, let me now hand it over to Jai. Over to you,
Q3 2023 UPL Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 31, 2023 / 10:15AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...