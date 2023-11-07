Q2 2024 SeQuent Scientific Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2023 / 03:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to SeQuent Scientific Limited Q2 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Abhishek. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Abhishek Singhal - Sequent Scientific Limited - Head of IR



Thanks, Sagar. A very good morning, and thank you for joining us today for SeQuent Scientific's Earnings Conference Call for the second quarter and half year ended financial year 2024. Today, we have with us Mr. Rajaram, SeQuent's Managing Director; Sharat, Joint Managing Director; and Saurav, CFO, to share the highlights of the business and financials for the quarter.



I hope you've gone through our results release and the quarterly investor presentation, which have uploaded on our website as well as the stock change website. The transcript for this call will be available in a week's time on the company's website. Please note that today's discussion will be forward-looking in nature and must be viewed in relation to the