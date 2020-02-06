Q3 2020 Avanti Feeds Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT
Sherwin Fernandes;Karvy Fintech Pvt. Ltd.;IR -
A very warm welcome to all present on the call. We thank you for your participation in the Q3 FY '20 post-results earnings call. Firstly, on behalf of Avanti Feeds Limited and KFin Technologies, we'd like to wish each one of you a prosperous 2020. The call will be initiated with the management remarks on Q3 results, followed by the Q&A.
Management team is represented by Mr. C. Ramachandra Rao, Joint Managing Director; Mr. Alluri Nikhilesh, Executive Director Avanti Frozen Foods Private Limited; Mr. Venkateswara Rao, GM, Corporate Affairs; and Mr. K. Paidi Raju, GM, Finance & Accounts.
I now hand the call over to Mr. C. Ramachandra Rao. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
C. Ramachandra Rao - Avanti Feeds Limited - Joint MD, CFO, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary & Executive Director
Thank you, Mr. Sherwin. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. We extend a warm welcome to you for this investors conference call today to review the unaudited financial results of
