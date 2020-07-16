Q4 2020 Avanti Feeds Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Bharati, moderator for the conference call. Welcome to the Avanti Feeds Limited Q4 FY '20 Post Results Discussion Conference Call hosted by KFin Technologies Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is recorded.



I would now like to hand over the floor to Mr. Sherwin Fernandes from KFin Technologies. Over to you, sir.



Sherwin Fernandes -



Thank you, Bharati. Firstly, apologies for the delayed start in the call. Good evening to everyone present on this call. On behalf of Avanti Feeds Limited and KFintech, we'd like to convey our good wishes and trust you and your loved ones are doing well in this challenging time.



The call will begin with the management remarks on the quarter, followed by a Q&A. We have with us from the management, Mr. C. Ramachandra Rao, Joint Managing Director; Mr. Alluri Nikhilesh, Avanti Frozen -- Executive Director, Avanti Frozen Foods Private Limited; Mr. M. Venkateswara Rao, GM, Corporate Affairs; and Ms. Lakshmi Sharma, CS, Avanti Frozen Foods Private