Q3 2022 Avanti Feeds Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Q3 and 9 Months FY 2022 Post Earnings Conference Call of Avanti Feeds Limited



Sherwin Fernandes -



From the management, we have with us Mr. A. Indra Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. C. Ramachandra Rao, Joint Managing Director; Mr. A. Venkata Sanjeev, Executive Director; Mr. Alluri Nikhilesh, Executive Director, Avanti Frozen Foods Private Limited; Ms. Santhi Latha, General Manager, Finance and Accounts; and Ms. Lakshmi Sharma, Manager, Corporate Affairs.



I now request