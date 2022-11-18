Q2 2023 Avanti Feeds Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 18, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

C. Ramachandra Rao - Avanti Feeds Limited - Joint MD, CFO, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary & Executive Director



(technical difficulty) as compared to INR 100 crores in Q1 FY '23 as a decrease of INR 10 crores repositing 10% when compared to Q2 FY '22 PBT of INR 38 crores. There is an increase of INR 52 crores, which represents 137%. The consolidated results indicate net impact of several factors, which has increased -- decreased in income expenditure and exceptional items, et cetera, relating to fee and frozen food divisions which has been discussed in the division-wise performance later.



If you take first the stand-alone financial results of feed and processing divisions. Feed division, the gross income for this quarter -- second quarter FY '23 is INR 1,040 crores as compared to INR 1,311 crores in the previous quarter of Q1 FY '23 decreased by INR 277 crores, representing a decrease by 21% mainly due to decrease in the quantity of feed sales and every harvesting on account of disease range decrease in farm bid prices of bigger sizes compared to smaller size.



The gross income