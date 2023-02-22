Feb 22, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Vidya, moderator for the conference call. Welcome to Avanti Feeds Limited Q3 FY '23 Results Conference Call hosted by KFin Technologies Limited. We have with us today, from the management, Mr. A. Indra Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. C. Ramachandra Rao, Joint Managing Director; Mr. Alluri Nikhilesh, Executive Director; Mr. Santhi Latha, GM, Finance and Accounting; and Mr. Lakshmi Sharma, Senior Manager, Corporate Affairs.
(Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is recorded. I would now like to hand over the floor to the management. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
C. Ramachandra Rao - Avanti Feeds Limited - Joint MD, CFO, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary & Executive Director
Thank you, Vidya. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. I extend a warm welcome for all for this investors conference call to review the unaudited financial results for the quarter 3 financial year '23. Along with me here are Shri Indra Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Nikhilesh Chowdary, Executive
Q3 2023 Avanti Feeds Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 22, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT
