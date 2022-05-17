Q4 2022 Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2022 / 05:30AM GMT

Mohit Kumar - DAM Capital Advisors Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you, Momita. On behalf of DAM Capital, we welcome you all to the Q4 FY '22 Earnings Call of Nava Bharat Ventures Limited. From the management side, we have Mr. Ashwin Devineni, CEO; Mr. Sultan Baig, CFO; Mr. GRK Prasad, Executive Director; Mr. VSN Raju, Company Secretary, and Mr. Nikhil Devineni, Senior Vice President. Without much delay, I will hand over the floor to Mr. Ashwin Devineni for the opening remarks, which will be followed by Q&A. Over to you, sir.



Ashwin Devineni - Nava Bharat Ventures Limited - CEO & Whole Time Director



Thank you, Mohit, and a very good morning to everyone. Thank you for joining us for our year-end and quarter 4 results discussion. I hope