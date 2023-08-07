Aug 07, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, Ladies and Gentlemen, I am Vidya, moderator for the conference call.
Welcome to Nava Limited Q1 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is recorded.
I would now like to hand over the floor to Mr. Bharat Jain from ICICI Securities Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Bharat Jain -
Thank you. On behalf of ICICI Securities, I welcome you to the Q1 FY '24 Earnings Call of Nava Limited. From the management today, we have with us Mr. Ashwin Devineni, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Nikhil Devineni, Senior Vice President; Mr. Sultan Baig, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. VSN Raju, Company Secretary and Vice President.
I will now hand over the call to the management to give their opening remarks. And after that, we'll open it up for Q&A. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Ashwin Devineni - Nava Limited - CEO & Whole Time Director
Thank you, everyone, and greetings to all on this investors call. Thank you for joining. I'm delighted to put
Q1 2024 Nava Limited Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 07, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...