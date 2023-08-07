Q1 2024 Nava Limited Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, Ladies and Gentlemen, I am Vidya, moderator for the conference call.



Welcome to Nava Limited Q1 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is recorded.



I would now like to hand over the floor to Mr. Bharat Jain from ICICI Securities Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Bharat Jain -



Thank you. On behalf of ICICI Securities, I welcome you to the Q1 FY '24 Earnings Call of Nava Limited. From the management today, we have with us Mr. Ashwin Devineni, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Nikhil Devineni, Senior Vice President; Mr. Sultan Baig, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. VSN Raju, Company Secretary and Vice President.



I will now hand over the call to the management to give their opening remarks. And after that, we'll open it up for Q&A. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Ashwin Devineni - Nava Limited - CEO & Whole Time Director



Thank you, everyone, and greetings to all on this investors call. Thank you for joining. I'm delighted to put