Q1 2023 Pennar Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q1 FY23 earnings conference call of Pennar Industries Limited hosted by PhillipCapital India Private Limited. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company which are based on the beliefs, opinions, and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Vikram Suryavanshi from PhillipCapital India Private Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Vikram Suryavanshi - PhillipCapital India Private Limited - Analyst



Thank you. Good morning and very warm welcome to everyone and thank you for being on the call of Pennar Industries Limited. We are happy to have with us the management of Pennar Industries for question-and-answer session with the investment community.



The management is represented by Mr. Aditya Rao, Vice Chairman and