Q2 2022 Aro Granite Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Q2 FY '22 earnings conference call of Aro Granite Industries Limited. As a reminder, all participants' lines will be in the listen-only mode and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Gaurav Sud from Kanav Capital Advisors. Thank you and over to you, Sir.



Gaurav Sud - Kanav Capital Advisors - Analyst



Thanks, [Janice]. Welcome, everyone, and thanks for joining this Q2 FY '22 earnings calls for Aro Granite Industries Limited. The results and investor update have been mailed to you and it is also available on the stock exchange. In case anyone does not have a copy of the press release, please do write to us and we will be happy to send it over to you. To take us through the results of this quarter and answer your questions, we have today with us, Mr. Sunil Kumar Arora, Managing Director; Mr. Sahil Arora, Whole Time Director; Mr. Madangopal,