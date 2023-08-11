Q1 2024 Himatsingka Seide Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Himatsingka Seide Q1 FY24 earnings conference call hosted by Elara Securities Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Prerna Jhunjhunwala from Elara Securities Private Limited.



Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.



Prerna Jhunjhunwala - Elara Securities Private Limited - Analyst



Thank you, Manisha. Good evening, everyone. On behalf of Elara Securities India Private Limited, I would now like to welcome you all for Q1 FY24 post-results conference call of Himatsingka Seide Limited. Today, we have with us the senior management of the company, including Mr. Shrikanth Himatsingka, Managing Director and CEO; Mr. [Sentran Nathan], Senior VP and CFO operations; and Miss. Shilpa Shanbhag, VP, Strategic Finance.



I would now like to hand the call to Mr. Shrikanth Himatsingka for opening remarks. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Shrikanth Himatsingka - Himatsingka Seide Limited - MD and