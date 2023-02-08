Q3 2023 Yash Pakka Limited Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2023 / 03:30AM GMT

Ved Krishna - Yash Pakka Limited - Non-Executive Vice Chairman & Strategy Head



Thank you so much. Thank you, Gopalji. Thank you all for joining in as always. I regret that actually Jagdeep is not there. He had to take a flight and he is on a flight now, going back from US to India. So he could not join today, and I think my colleague, Dr. Ramjee Subramanian is also there today.



So thank you all for coming in and listening to what we're doing. Of course, we are excited to give you various updates. And move forward, I am just going to recap very quickly about our business