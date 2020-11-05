Q2 2021 Salzer Electronics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 06:00AM GMT

Rajesh Doraiswamy - Salzer Electronics Ltd - Joint Managing Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you all for joining our earnings call to discuss the business and financial performance for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2020. I have with me Mr. Baskara Subramaniam, Director, Corporate Affairs and Company Secretary; Mr. Murugesh, Assistant Company Secretary of our company; Mr. Savli Mangle and Mr. Smit Shah