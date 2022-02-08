Q3 2022 Salzer Electronics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Good afternoon everyone, and thank you all for joining us today to discuss the unaudited financial performance for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021. It's always a pleasure to speak to you all again this quarter. I hope you all are happy, safe, and well. I have with me here today, Mr. Bhaskar Subramaniam, Director,