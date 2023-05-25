Q4 2023 Salzer Electronics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Salzer Electronics Limited Q4 FY23 earnings conference call.



On behalf of Choice Equity Broking, welcome to the Q4 and FY23 post results conference call of Salzer Electronics Limited. This conference call may contain certain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as of the date of this call. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.



I will now hand over the call to Ms. Savli Mangle to discuss the financial performance of the company. Over to you, ma'am.



