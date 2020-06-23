Q4 2020 Lumax Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 23, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Deepak Jain - Lumax Industries Limited - Chairman & MD



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, a very warm welcome to the Q4 and FY '20 Earnings Call of Lumax Industries Limited. At the outset, let me wish everyone good health in these unprecedented times. Along with me on this call, I have Mr. Anmol Jain, Joint Managing Director; Mr. Vineet Sahni, CEO and Senior Executive Director; Mr. Naval Khanna,