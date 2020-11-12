Q2 2021 Lumax Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2020 / 05:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Lumax Industries Limited Q2 and H1 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call.



This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Deepak Jain, Chairman and Managing Director. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Jain.



Deepak Jain - Lumax Industries Limited - Chairman & MD



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I hope everyone is doing good, and keeping themselves safe from the pandemic. A very warm welcome to the Q2 and H1 FY '21 earnings call of Lumax Industries Limited.



Along with me on this call, I have Mr. Anmol Jain, Joint Managing Director; Mr. Vineet Sahni, CEO, Senior Executive Director; Mr. Sanjay Mehta, Group CFO, along with