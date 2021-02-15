Q3 2021 Lumax Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Deepak Jain - Lumax Industries Limited - Chairman & MD



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Let me, on my behalf, extend a very warm welcome to the Q3 FY '21 Earnings Call of Lumax Industries Limited, and also our first investor call for the calendar year 2021. I truly hope we will get better health and happier times ahead.



Along with me on this call, I have Mr. Anmol Jain, Joint Managing Director; Mr. Vineet Sahni, CEO and