Q4 2021 Lumax Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 15, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Lumax Industries Limited Q4 and FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Deepak Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, Lumax Industries Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Deepak Jain - Lumax Industries Limited - Chairman & MD



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. At the outset, let me wish everyone good health and safety during these COVID times. A very warm welcome to the Q4 FY '21 earnings calls of Lumax Industries Limited. Along with me on this call, I have the Lumax management team, as Mr. Anmol Jain, Joint Managing Director; Mr. Vineet Sahni, Senior Executive Director and CEO;