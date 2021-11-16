Q2 2022 Lumax Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 16, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Deepak Jain - Lumax Industries Limited - Chairman & MD



Thank you very much. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I hope everyone is keeping good health. A very warm welcome to the Q2 FY '22 earnings call of Lumax Industries Limited. Along with me on this call, I have Mr. Anmol Jain, the Joint Managing Director; from the finance team, Mr. Sanjay Mehta; Mr. Shruti Kant; and Mr. Ankit Thakral; Priyanka Sharma, our Head Corporate