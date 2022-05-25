Q4 2022 Lumax Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Deepak Jain - Lumax Industries Limited - Chairman & MD



Good afternoon, everyone. I hope everyone is continuing to do good health. Along with me on this call, I have Mr. Anmol Jain, the Joint Managing Director; as well as Mr. Vineet Sahni, CEO and Senior Executive Director; along with other members of the Lumax management team.



To begin with, the challenges for the automotive industry continued due to the shortage of semiconductors, geopolitical tension and supply chain disruptions on account of the third day of COVID-19. However, we