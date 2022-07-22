Jul 22, 2022 / 05:30AM GMT
Deepak Jain - Lumax Industries Limited - Chairman & MD
A very good morning to all our dear shareholders, our respected Board members, our statutory auditors, my colleagues from the Lumax family and all the stakeholders of the Lumax ecosystem.
Firstly, I would advise the Company Secretary to confirm the presence of the quorum, please.
Pankaj Mahendru - Lumax Industries Limited - Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
(foreign language) I confirm that the quorum is present.
Deepak Jain - Lumax Industries Limited - Chairman & MD
Can you also please reconfirm that the recording is ongoing for the proceedings?
Pankaj Mahendru - Lumax Industries Limited - Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Yes sir.
Deepak Jain - Lumax Industries Limited - Chairman & MD
Okay. Very good. As the Company Secretary confirms the presence of the requisite quorum, I call the meeting to order.
We are extremely proud
Lumax Industries Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Jul 22, 2022 / 05:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...