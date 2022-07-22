Lumax Industries Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jul 22, 2022 / 05:30AM GMT

Deepak Jain - Lumax Industries Limited - Chairman & MD



A very good morning to all our dear shareholders, our respected Board members, our statutory auditors, my colleagues from the Lumax family and all the stakeholders of the Lumax ecosystem.



Firstly, I would advise the Company Secretary to confirm the presence of the quorum, please.



Pankaj Mahendru - Lumax Industries Limited - Company Secretary & Compliance Officer



(foreign language) I confirm that the quorum is present.



Deepak Jain - Lumax Industries Limited - Chairman & MD



Can you also please reconfirm that the recording is ongoing for the proceedings?



Pankaj Mahendru - Lumax Industries Limited - Company Secretary & Compliance Officer



Yes sir.



Deepak Jain - Lumax Industries Limited - Chairman & MD



Okay. Very good. As the Company Secretary confirms the presence of the requisite quorum, I call the meeting to order.



We are extremely proud