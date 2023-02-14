Q3 2023 Lumax Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q3 FY 2023 Earnings Conference Call of Lumax Industries Limited.



This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on the date of this call. These statements are not the guarantee of future performance of the company, and it may involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Deepak Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of Lumax Industries Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Deepak Jain - Lumax Industries Limited - Chairman & MD



A very good morning to everyone. I hope everyone is in good health. Today, along with me on this call, we have Mr. Anmol Jain, Joint Managing Director. From the finance team, we have Mr. Sanjay Mehta, Mr. Shruti Kant Rustagi and Ankit Thakral. We also have Mr. Naval Khanna, and Priyanka Sharma, our Head, Corporate Communications,