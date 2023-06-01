Q4 2023 Lumax Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 01, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT

This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Deepak Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of Lumax Industries Limited.



Deepak Jain - Lumax Industries Limited - Chairman & MD



A very good morning to everyone, and I hope everyone is doing well. Along with me on this call, I have Mr. Anmol Jain, the Joint Managing Director; Mr. Vishnu Johri, the CEO; Mr. Sanjay Mehta, Group Chief Financial Officer, along with Mr. Ravi Teltia, the CFO of the company; Ankit Thakral from Corporate Finance; Mr. Naval Khanna as the Corporate Head Taxation; and Priyanka Sharma