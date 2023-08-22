Lumax Industries Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 22, 2023 / 05:00AM GMT

Deepak Jain - Lumax Industries Limited - Chairman & MD



Very good morning to our dear shareholders, our respected Board members, our partners, Stanley Electric, Japan and Thai Stanley, statutory auditors and my colleagues from the Lumax (inaudible). It is indeed a privilege today for me to welcome all of you at the 42nd Annual General Meeting of our company, Lumax Industries Limited. First, I would like to advise the company's Secretary to kindly confirm the presence of the quorum.



Raajesh Gupta -



Sir, good morning. The requisite quorum for this Annual General Meeting is present at this meeting.



Deepak Jain - Lumax Industries Limited - Chairman & MD



Thank you, Raajesh. As the company Secretary now confirms the presence of the requisite quorum. I call the meeting to order. Today, we have been blessed by our Chairman Emeritus's presence. And I would now like to invite him to give his (inaudible), please.



Dhanesh Kumar Jain - Lumax Industries Limited - Chairman Emeritus & Chief Mentor