Jun 02, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day. And welcome to the Q4 FY '20 Results Conference Call of Motherson Sumi Systems Limited. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Vivek Chaand Sehgal. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Sehgal.
Vivek Chaand Sehgal - Motherson Sumi Systems Limited - Chairman
Thank you very much. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I hope and pray that all of you are healthy and safe where you are, and that you are taking adequate care of this pandemic, which is there in front of us. I think, normally, we go quickly to question and answers, but maybe all of you would be a bit concerned about the atmosphere and what's happening in different parts of the world.
So together with Pankaj, Vaaman, Gauba and me, we will try to give you a little bit of a scenario painting, if you please, telling you what's happening in the question-and-answer that's happening between Vaaman, Pankaj, myself and Gauba. So please bear with us. We'll try and finish it off in within 5 minutes, so that you can focus on exactly what you
Q4 2020 Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
