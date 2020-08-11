Q1 2021 Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q1 FY '21 Results conference call of Motherson Sumi Systems Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. VC Sehgal. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Vivek Chaand Sehgal - Motherson Sumi Systems Limited - Chairman



Good evening. We have had a first quarter. Everybody knows, April and May was almost a wash out. But we are very enthused that the second quarter looks even better, much better than at least the first quarter. This has been the worst quarter in our history. So definitely, we will make up for it. But maybe it might help you to realize that in the 2 months that the plants that were shut, we are very grateful to our teams and our associates, who actually came in, as we relocated the plant. We did all the improvements, all the bottlenecks that we had, which we couldn't change because of the pressure that we had. We have been able to overcome that. And I think from here, we will come out very strong. So without getting