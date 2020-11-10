Q2 2021 Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Vivek Chaand Sehgal - Motherson Sumi Systems Limited - Chairman



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. It's my pleasure to lead our team to the highlights of the second quarter performance of the group Motherson. We are coming out of a tough period of COVID and post-COVID world, but grateful to the teams for doing an amazing job. And I think all around, you can see there is a phenomenal fragrance of performance. Almost 80% of our facilities are running over 75%, another 5% we'll have to start greenfield performance within, but that's on the lighter side.



But improved performance on the greenfields is something which is very heartwarming. We are EBITDA positive even in Brazil, where we've been having a lot of technical problems. But anyway, everything is on demand and doing better and better. So I know all of