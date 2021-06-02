Q4 2021 Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 02, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



(technical difficulty)



Note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Vivek Chaand Sehgal. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Sehgal.



Vivek Chaand Sehgal - Motherson Sumi Systems Limited - Chairman



Thank you. First of all, a very warm welcome to the call for Motherson Sumi's final year -- I mean, last year's report. The performance of the group is clearly telling you that whatever we had achieved in the last quarter is sustainable and growable from there. I would open up the whole thing to the question and answer because I'm sure you would have a lot of questions also. But if you understand the in this whole year, we have lost 1 quarter. And yet, if you extrapolate that, the actual result of hard work of these people is really amazing.



So as I said, I would stop here, but give it back to you for question-and-answer. We have Vaaman Sehgal, we have Pankaj Mital, we have Gauba on the call. And of course, we have Shahid and Kunal, they are there. So please go ahead.



Questions and Answers: