Oct 08, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the conference call of Motherson Sumi Systems Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. VC Sehgal. Thank you. And over to you, Mr. Sehgal.



Vivek Chaand Sehgal - Motherson Sumi Systems Limited - Chairman



Thank you. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our special conference on the acquisitions that have been done. I hand it over now to Rajat who is the hero for the Chinese acquisition; and also later to Kunal Bajaj, who is the hero for the aerospace one.



So over to you, Rajat. Go ahead.



Rajat Jain;Software Engineer -



Thank you so much. Good afternoon, good evening, everyone. So the first acquisition we're talking about is basically a mirror business in China that currently is a joint venture between MEKRA Lang and JMCG, Jiangling Motor company. It's a 60% MEKRA Lang, and 40% JMCG-owned joint venture. And with this acquisition, we would be buying out the