Nov 12, 2021 / NTS GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q2 FY '22 Results Conference Call of Motherson Sumi Systems Limited. (Operator Instructions). Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Vivek Chaand Sehgal. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Sehgal.
Vivek Chaand Sehgal - Motherson Sumi Systems Limited - Chairman
Thank you very much. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. In a very tough atmosphere, I think Motherson has tried very hard to come up to the expectations. I think the general headwinds continued very strongly in the second quarter also. But definitely, there are a lot of good things that have happened also. You've seen that our standalone results are very good for India. Our order book is again very robust. We do not see any headwinds as far as the demand for cars are concerned and vehicles of choice are concerned.
So I know you would be very anxious to ask questions. So please go ahead. I stop to wait for your questions. Thank you.
Operator
So should we
Q2 2022 Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
