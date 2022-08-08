Aug 08, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Thank you very much. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. The Board approved the first quarter results. I'm very happy to explain to you that this is the highest-ever sales in the quarter, including well in our earlier (inaudible) of Motherson Sumi Systems and very, very pleased to tell you that the demand is very strong and robust. We're on our toes to keep up with the changing demands of the customer because of certain challenges on components and things like that. These challenges are basically multiple movement of currency and things like that. There's also logistics and there are some [reports] of people are going on strikes, people are a bit agitated because of the high