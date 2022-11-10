Nov 10, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q2 FY '23 Results Conference Call of Samvardhana Motherson International Limited. (Operator Instructions) I now hand the conference over to Mr. Vivek Sehgal. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Vivek Chaand Sehgal - Samvardhana Motherson International Limited - Chairman



Thank you very much. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us. The Board approved the second quarter results, and we are happy to report our improved performance.



As a synopsis of the quarter, SAMIL has reported a strong improvement in operating performance with the highest ever quarterly revenue for the second time in a row and steady Q-on-Q growth for the last 5, 6 quarters. Improvements in profitability are back of - are on the back of efficiency programs and part realization of the inflationary cost pass-throughs.



Automotive production volumes have grown this quarter as supply chain issues recede but are still below 10%, 15% pre-COVID levels at a global level. This improvement in external environment is a