Ladies and gentlemen, good evening, and thank you for joining us this evening. SAMIL Board has approved the third quarterly results and we are happy to report another improved performance. We crossed INR 20,000 crores in the quarter for the first time. Best ever quarterly results revenues yet, topping our earliest highest during quarter 1 and 2. We generated double-digit growth in EBITDA profit on Q-on-Q basis, nearly [5x] bottom line on a year-on-year basis, enabled by improved performance by all divisions despite inflationary headwinds and localized challenges. We reduced the net debt. Net debt-to-EBITDA improved from 2 to 1.8.



There is still some pain in the system, but the worst seems to be behind us, where that's cautiously optimistic going ahead. These results demonstrate strong fundamentals of