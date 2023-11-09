Nov 09, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Vivek Chaand Sehgal - Samvardhana Motherson International Limited - Chairman



Well, thank you very much. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining the results conference call of SAMIL. First of all, a very Happy Diwali to all of you and your family. I am pleased to announce that the Board has approved the results for quarter 2. Motherson has delivered a consistent performance against the backdrop of global uncertainties. We have posted highest ever quarterly revenues. All the divisions have shown a good double-digit growth. Customer continues to trust Motherson with the highest ever booked business of USD 77.2 billion. The environment is also offering us a lot of opportunities. We have announced 15 acquisitions since September 2022, and the team