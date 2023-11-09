Nov 09, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q2 FY '24 Results Conference Call of Samvardhana Motherson International Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. VC Sehgal. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Vivek Chaand Sehgal - Samvardhana Motherson International Limited - Chairman
Well, thank you very much. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining the results conference call of SAMIL. First of all, a very Happy Diwali to all of you and your family. I am pleased to announce that the Board has approved the results for quarter 2. Motherson has delivered a consistent performance against the backdrop of global uncertainties. We have posted highest ever quarterly revenues. All the divisions have shown a good double-digit growth. Customer continues to trust Motherson with the highest ever booked business of USD 77.2 billion. The environment is also offering us a lot of opportunities. We have announced 15 acquisitions since September 2022, and the team
Q2 2024 Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 09, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...