Q4 2020 Havells India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2020 / 04:30AM GMT

Q4 FY '20 Results Call of Havells India Limited



Naval Seth - Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst



We have with us Mr. Anil Rai Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Rajesh Kumar Gupta, Director, Finance and Group CFO; and Mr. Rajiv Goel, Executive Director.



Anil Rai Gupta - Havells India Limited - Executive Chairman & MD



Thank you very much, Naval. This is Anil Rai Gupta. Good morning, everyone. We hope everyone is safe, secure and healthy. During current times,