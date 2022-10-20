Q2 2023 Havells India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2022 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen. Good day, and welcome to Havells India Limited Q2 FY '23 Earnings Conference call hosted by ICICI Securities.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Aniruddha Joshi from ICICI Securities.



Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Aniruddha Joshi - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Yes. Thanks, Aman. On behalf of ICICI Securities, we welcome you all to Q2 FY '23 results conference call of Havells India. We have with us the senior management of Havells represented by Mr. Anil Rai Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Rajesh Kumar Gupta, Whole-Time Director of Finance and Group CFO; Mr. Amit Kumar Gupta, Whole-Time Director; and Mr. Rajiv Goel, Executive Director.



Now I hand over the call to the management for their initial comments, and then we will open the floor for question and answer. Thanks, and over to you, sir.



Anil Rai Gupta - Havells India Limited - Executive Chairman & MD<